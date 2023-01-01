Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Zion Foster split

Jesy Nelson and her boyfriend Zion Foster have reportedly split after one year of dating.



The former Little Mix member has split from her boyfriend of one year following a holiday in America, according to a source for The Mirror.



"Jesy is in a different head space from Zion these days. She is after all a few years older than Zion and has a different way of looking at things these days," the source claimed. "They had a great trip abroad but since they got back, Jesy has realised it's time to move on."



An insider for The Sun added, "It's hard to make sense of it right now because they appeared to be so loved up."



Jesy, 32, and Zion, 23, first sparked a romance last year during a vacation in Jamaica. After months of quietly dating, the pair confirmed their relationship in January this year.



In a June Instagram post, Jesy shared a series of photos featuring the musician with the caption, "Down to ride to the very end."



Zion has reportedly unfollowed the Black Magic hitmaker on the platform and removed all photos of her from his profile.



Jesy previously dated Harry James, who worked on the music video for her song Boyz. The pair, who started dating in 2017, were together for 16 months.