Josephine Skriver and Alexander DeLeon welcome first child

Model Josephine Skriver and musician Alexander DeLeon have welcomed their first child.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the former Victoria's Secret Angel announced that she had welcomed a baby girl with The Cab frontman, who also goes by the stage name Bohnes.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of the baby's hand clutching one of her fingers, Josephine simply revealed the baby's name in the caption, "Aurora James."

The 30-year-old Danish model began dating Alexander in 2013 and they became engaged in 2018 while visiting the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis. They tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas in Baja California in April 2022 and Josephine announced her pregnancy in May this year.

In a previous interview with People, Alexander discussed how Josephine inspired his album 206: Act 2.

"I remember I was going through a dark time in my life, and out of nowhere came this beautiful woman. She was strong. She was kind. She was bright," he said at the time. "I remember feeling like a million colours flashed through this sky of darkness I had been living under, and it was her. It was all her. She was all of the colours in that dark sky."