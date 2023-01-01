Olivia Rodrigo admits to dating people she 'shouldn't have'

Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about her experiences following the instant success of her debut album SOUR.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Thursday, the vampire singer revealed that her newfound fame led to dating people she "shouldn't have".

"I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after SOUR came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be," the musician confessed to the outlet. "And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn't have - dated people that I shouldn't have."

The 20-year-old star shared that her new album, GUTS, was all about "reckoning with those feelings and coming out of that disillusionment and realizing the core of who I am and what I want to be doing and who I want to be spending my time with."

During Olivia's interview, the Good 4 U singer also revealed she questioned herself whether she should reference her fame on the new album, as she was worried it was "self-indulgent".

"I've always tried to write about the emotions rather than this weird environment that I'm in," the singer confessed.

GUTS has been set for release on 8 September.