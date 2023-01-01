Ed Sheeran announces new album Autumn Variations

Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be releasing a new album, Autumn Variations.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter has revealed that he will be releasing a new album less than four months after the release of his sixth studio album, Subtract.

The upcoming 14-track album, titled Autumn Variations, will be produced by Aaron Dessner and released via his own Gingerbread Man Records on 29 September, one week after the final date of the U.S. leg of his Mathematics World Tour.

"Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded," the Bad Habits hitmaker said in a statement.

"When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend's different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time," Ed continued. "There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion."

The performer added that he was inspired when his dad and brother had introduced him to English composer Edward Elgar and his orchestral work Enigma Variations, featuring 14 compositions each reflecting a different figure in his life.

"This is what inspired me to make this album," he said. "When I recorded Subtract with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately. We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership. I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do."

The Mathematics World Tour, comprising of 88 shows, kicked off in Dublin on 23 April last year and is set to wrap up on 23 September in Los Angeles.