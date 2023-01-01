Priscilla Presley insists she was 'never' on bad terms with Riley Keough during estate dispute

Priscilla Presley has insisted she was "never" on bad terms with her granddaughter Riley Keough during the dispute over her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's estate.

After Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died in January aged 54, her eldest daughter Riley and mother Priscilla became embroiled in a dispute over the authenticity of her will.

They eventually reached a settlement in which the Daisy Jones & The Six actress became the sole trustee of her mother's estate, which includes Elvis' famed home Graceland, and agreed to pay Priscilla a one-off lump sum.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Priscilla hit back at headlines suggesting they were embroiled in a feud during this time.

"Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," the 78-year-old said. "Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity. This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we're not agreeing."

She shared that they were having dinner together later that evening and she will be "there" to help Riley with the running of the estate if she needs it.

"We understand what needs to be done. I'm there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her," she added.

Her comments echo what Riley, 34, told Vanity Fair about their relationship earlier this month.

"Things with Grandma will be happy. They've never not been happy," she stated. "She was a huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy."