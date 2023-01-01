Rapper Blueface stabbed during altercation at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface was stabbed during a confrontation at a boxing gym on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old rapper and amateur boxer, real name Johnathan Porter, was training for an upcoming fight at the Kaminsky Boxing Gym gym in Reseda, California when the incident occurred.

Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, told the LA Times that police responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics rushed the male victim, who they declined to identify, to the hospital with a stab wound. He was conscious and breathing.

Im said the suspect drove away from the scene in a black Tesla with no licence plates.

Blueface shared footage from the incident on Instagram and announced that he had to withdraw from his upcoming fight.

"I won't be able to fight October 14th due to a injury won't have enough time to heal don't say I ducked none bro came with a dog an a knife at 10am (sic)," he wrote in the caption, before adding on his Stories that the attacker was "some random guy".

The security footage shows a man and his Rottweiler approaching Blueface at the punching bags. An altercation ensues, with his trainer, David Kaminsky, trying to get in between the man and the hip-hop star.

Blueface landed several punches on the man, who appeared to take something out of his pocket before moving towards the rapper. The video cuts off before the stabbing.

Kaminsky told TMZ Hip Hop that the unknown attacker yelled, "I'm gonna kill you" at Blueface as soon as he charged into the gym.

Blueface later posted a graphic image of his open stab wound on his Instagram Stories. Alongside another video of his bandaged leg, he assured fans: "It's just a leg shot guys, I'm OK."