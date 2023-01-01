Noel Gallagher on the 'crucial' positioning of his guitar: 'If it’s too high, you don’t get no fit birds, mate'

Noel Gallagher believes the height he holds his guitar at concerts determines the type of woman he attracts.

The former Oasis star has recalled having a "very stressful" first gig with the Britpop group because he'd never played the stringed instrument standing upright before, and he believes the way in which he held his guitar the first time was "crucial".

Speaking on Gibson TV for the 'Icons' series, he said: “It kind of signifies how much of a **** you’re going to be, because if it’s too high, you don’t get no fit birds, mate. If it’s too low, she gettin’ a goth, alright? But if you get it right, you know, the ‘Gunslinger’… And I remember looking in the mirror thinking, ‘Doesn’t look right.’”

Recalling the Manchester concert at the Boardwalk club in 1991, he admitted: “I was stressing about it for 24 hours.

“Thank f***ing God it was before phones and cameras, because there would be some pretty f***ing awkward footage of it now. But you know, an exhilarating experience all the same.”

He had little time to rehearse standing to play his guitar and didn't even own a guitar strap because he was "skint".

The 56-year-old rocker said: "We were doing one song of mine, which was ‘Columbia’, but it was instrumental.

“We’ve got a gig on Tuesday, and it suddenly dawns on me that I’ve never played guitar standing up. Not only that, I don’t own a f***ing strap. This is Sunday night. And I’m skint. Never played guitar standing up.”

He continued: “That seems [like a] preposterous f***ing notion now. But I can only tell you that the Monday was probably the most stressful f***ing day of my entire life.”

He ended up borrowing a strap and rushed home to practice.

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker remembered: “I’d say [I spent] a good hour looking in the mirror […] And I think where you hold your guitar for the first time is crucial."