Britney Spears introduces fans to new puppy Snow

Britney Spears has introduced "a new addition to (her) family" following her split from Sam Asghari.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the Hold Me Closer singer shared a video of her new puppy.

"Introducing Snow," Britney captioned a clip of the white fluffy dog wagging its tail and running around her feet. "The new (addition) to the family."

The singer added, "It's her world and we just live in it."

Britney welcomed her furry family member amid her divorce from Sam after 14 months of marriage.

The personal trainer and actor filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on 16 August, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the couple's split. He listed their date of separation as 28 July.

The following day, the 29-year-old confirmed the breakup on social media.

"After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," Sam wrote. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S**t happens."

He concluded, "Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

According to a TMZ report earlier this week, Britney and Sam have already reached an agreement about the division of their dogs. She is reportedly keeping four of their five canines, while Sam has ownership of his Doberman Porsha.

Sam and Britney, 41, started dating in 2016 and got married in June 2022.