Lizzo planning to countersue former dancers for 'malicious prosecution' over lawsuit

Lizzo's lawyer has revealed that she plans to countersue her former backup dancers for "malicious prosecution" over their lawsuit.

Earlier this month, the Juice singer was sued for sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, weight shaming and creating a hostile work environment by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

In a statement issued to multiple outlets on Wednesday, the hitmaker's lawyer Marty Singer cited photos and videos that allegedly contradict the dancers' claims and revealed Lizzo's plans to sue.

"These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts," argued Singer. "The lawsuit is a sham. Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed."

In their lawsuit, the dancers claimed that they were pressured to touch naked performers at a strip club in Amsterdam while on tour. Singer shared photos of the trio "happily cavorting backstage" with performers of a Paris cabaret weeks after the Amsterdam incident.

In response, Neama Rahmani, representing the dancers, insisted her clients stand by every claim in the face of Singer's "victim shaming".

"Let's see if Singer can actually try a case in a courtroom instead of the media," Rahmani stated. "The plaintiffs merely wanted to keep their jobs until they finally had enough. Arianna, Noelle and Crystal were brave enough to come out with their stories and they don't plan to back down in the face of these bullying tactics by Lizzo's attorney. Our clients remain steadfast and look forward to their day in court."

Earlier this month, Lizzo called the allegations "outrageous" and insisted she was "not the villain" she had been painted as by her former employees.