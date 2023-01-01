Bring Me The Horizon delay release of new album

Bring Me The Horizon have delayed the release of their new album 'POST HUMAN: NeX GEn'.

The 'Drown' rockers were set to drop the follow-up to 2020's 'Post Human: Survival Horror' on September 15, but frontman Oli Sykes has confirmed the release date is being pushed back due to "unforeseen circumstances".

In a statement on Instagram, he wrote: "So I got some bad news… nex gen won’t be coming September 15th.

"Unforeseen circumstances rendered us unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with."

Oli had been "hoping" the band would still be able to make the planned launch for the record, but he doesn't want to put out the collection "until it's nailed".

He added: "I was hoping despite the setbacks we could pull it off in time for you guys but there’s still so many little details I want to be perfect and until it’s nailed I’m just not willing to give it to you guys."

He insisted the release is "close" but stopped short of giving a firmer update, while saying "sorry and thanks for understanding".

He continued: "We can’t give a new date just yet but just know it’s close… and I know you guys have been so patient but you just gotta be a lil more.. (sic)"

Oli previously described the upcoming album as "unhinged", noting it takes inspiration from emo and hardcore, referencing acts like Glassjaw.

He told NME: "I wouldn’t say it’s a hyper-pop album, but I’ve definitely been inspired by that world. I admire how obnoxious, trashy and in your face that music feels, which is what I was drawn to when I got into emo, hardcore and screamo.

“It’s not that we’ve lost that in our music, but as you become a bigger band, things do get more polished. I want to go the opposite way. Let’s be unhinged, let’s stop trying to make all the edges smooth.”