Yungblud reveals he was molested at age 7

Yungblud revealed he was molested by a doctor at the age of 7.

The Lowlife rocker, 26, opened up about his childhood abuse in a social media post to promote the release of his new single Hated.

"when i was seven years old i was molested by a doctor," the musician wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. "i never told anyone until i told my producer when this song started to come out. this is the most personal song i've ever released. that's not to say it's soft or gentle. far from it. it's a rallying cry and an exposition of the soul."

He continued, "the song is ultimately about freeing yourself from bad experiences and trauma. finding inner strength. acknowledging your past, accepting the pain and having the courage not to let it define your future."

The singer did not disclose the name or any details of his abuser.

Yungblud has long been vocal about mental health, previously offering specialist mental health support for fans attending his concerts on his tour earlier this year.

Hated marked the follow-up to his June single Lowlife, which Yungblud said represented the start of his "new era".

Hated has been set for release on Thursday.