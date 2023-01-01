Priscilla Presley describes last moments with daughter Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley has described her last moments with her daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 78-year-old recalled knowing something was "not right" in the days leading up to her daughter's sudden death.

Priscilla's final moments with Lisa Marie took place at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles where they were celebrating Austin Butler's Golden Globes win for his role in the film Elvis in January.

"We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs," the actress, who is the ex-wife of the late music legend Elvis Presley, told the outlet.

"I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard," Priscilla remembered. "I started laughing. We hadn't even had a drink yet. She goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, you can't even have a drink."

The star recalled that they had just sat down before Lisa Marie told her, "Mom, my stomach hurts really bad."

Priscilla said they then "immediately got up and left."

Danny Keough, Lisa Marie's ex-husband, called Priscilla just two days later and said her daughter was in the hospital, but she was "already gone" by the time Priscilla made it to the hospital.

"I still can't believe it," Priscilla said. "I don't wish this on any mother."

Lisa Marie passed away at the age of 54 on 12 January in a Los Angeles hospital. It was revealed six months later that the cause of her death was a small bowel obstruction.