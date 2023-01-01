Jessie James Decker expecting fourth child

Jessie James Decker is expecting her fourth child.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Grow Young With You singer announced that she is expecting her fourth child with her husband Eric Decker.

Jessie shared a video of herself walking out onto a balcony overlooking Hollywood, California while wearing a grey sports bra and briefs, with her baby bump clearly on display. She captioned the video, "Good morning."

Mariah Carey's song Always Be My Baby played in the background.

The baby news comes months after Jessie, 35, revealed to Us Weekly that the American football star wouldn't get a vasectomy following the birth of their third child, even though she kept asking him "to go make that appointment".

"He won't. He just won't do it," Jessie told the outlet in January. "He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he's just gonna leave it, I guess."

However, she also acknowledged that they weren't "doing anything to truly prevent" having another baby, adding, "I mean, you know, if it happens, it's always a blessing."

The couple share three children: nine-year-old Vivianne, seven-year-old Eric, and five-year-old Forrest.