Lauryn Hill announces Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour

Lauryn Hill has announced a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The tour, announced on Tuesday, revealed the former Fugees member, 48, will be performing the entirety of her 1998 Grammy award-winning album during her 17-show tour across North America, Australia and New Zealand.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," Lauryn stated in a press release. "I wrote love songs and protest songs- (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past."

She continued, "I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn't belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way."

The tour is set to kick off in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 8 September and wrap up in Seattle, Washington on 9 November.

The Fugees will serve as the opening act for the U.S. and Canada shows.