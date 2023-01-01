Gwen Stefani celebrates son Zuma's 15th birthday

Gwen Stefani has celebrated her son Zuma turning 15.

The Rich Girl singer, 53, took to Instagram on Monday to wish Zuma a happy birthday with a special tribute that included a collection of their photos.

"Happy 15th birthday Zuma !!! We love u more than anything," Gwen captioned the video, which featured snaps of her son as a child through to his current teenage years.

In one of the photos, a young Zuma held up a drawing he made of an animal alongside Gwen's husband, Blake Shelton.

The former No Doubt lead singer shares Zuma - and her two other children, Kingston, 17, and Apollo, 9 - with rocker ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen was married to the Bush frontman for 13 years. They divorced in 2016.