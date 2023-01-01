Gwen Stefani celebrates son Zuma's 15th birthday

- ARTISTS
Gwen Stefani has celebrated her son Zuma turning 15.
The Rich Girl singer, 53, took to Instagram on Monday to wish Zuma a happy birthday with a special tribute that included a collection of their photos.
"Happy 15th birthday Zuma !!! We love u more than anything," Gwen captioned the video, which featured snaps of her son as a child through to his current teenage years.
In one of the photos, a young Zuma held up a drawing he made of an animal alongside Gwen's husband, Blake Shelton.
The former No Doubt lead singer shares Zuma - and her two other children, Kingston, 17, and Apollo, 9 - with rocker ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.
Gwen was married to the Bush frontman for 13 years. They divorced in 2016.