Pharrell is working on new N.E.R.D music

Pharrell revealed he is working on new N.E.R.D music.

Speaking to Tyler, The Creator for an interview with GQ published on Monday, the Happy musician shared he has been working on "twelve N.E.R.D records" while in Paris.

"They're big choruses, but you know, out of nowhere, I'll just come out of nowhere with the three-bar, crazy-nuts chords that go three-bar to four-bar to eight-bar. It's good bro, it's good," he explained to the See You Again rapper.

"This is like that feeling that I felt when we made In Search Of...," Pharrell continued, referencing the 2001 N.E.R.D album. "I won't sit here and tell you that they were hits. I knew it was different, and I knew there won't be nothing out there like this. But I'm talking about the feeling. I wanted to do everything. I wanted feelings. I wanted the motherf**kin' great composition."

The Beautiful singer also noted that recording the new N.E.R.D material has seen him experimenting with "chords I never used before".

N.E.R.D originally formed in 1999 and has three members - Pharrell, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley. The band released their latest studio album No_One Ever Really Dies in 2017.

Pharrell has not confirmed a release date for the new collection of N.E.R.D music.