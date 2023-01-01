Drake gives shoutout to LeBron James during concert

Drake gave a shoutout to LeBron James during his concert in Los Angeles on Monday.

During the 36-year-old's L.A. concert on Monday night, he gave a special shoutout to the Lakers superstar, who attended the show with his 18-year-old son Bronny James.

The basketball star, 38, and Bronny walked into the Crypto.com Arena with Drake, who escorted them through the crowd and to their VIP seats before hugging them, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Once he made his way to the stage, Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, gave a heartfelt mention to the NBA icon.

"In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called So Far Gone," the One Dance rapper said of the sports star.

Drake continued, "He came all the way to Toronto, Canada, to support me when I was trying to figure out how I could live my dreams. And so tonight, however many years later, it's an honour to be inside his building while we're both still on this earth. I gotta do this building justice tonight. So I came to L.A. and I'm about to give you everything I got, I promise you that."

LeBron later took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the concert's after-party. He posted an image of several bottles of alcohol and in the early hours of the morning, he posted a story with a black background, writing, "No excuses. Just work. Say less."

The father-son excursion follows just months after Bronny was rushed to the hospital after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.