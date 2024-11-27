Ariana Grande reveals Wicked inspired tattoo

Ariana Grande revealed that she got a Wicked-inspired tattoo on her hand.

During an interview with Allure, the 30-year-old performer revealed that she has added to her large tattoo collection with a new ink which gives a nod to her character in the upcoming Wicked film.

"This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time. This is my most recent one," the 7 Rings hitmaker said, showing the interviewer the new tattoo on her right hand.

The pop singer continued, "It's Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum (The Wizard of Oz) book. I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, 'I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,' and yeah, that felt very right."

The star is no stranger to tattoos, as she apparently has over 40 inks. Her many tattoos include the name of her beloved dog, Toulouse, the word "Lumos" which is a spell from the Harry Potter films, and a quote from Jim Carrey's The Truman Show.

Ariana will play the leading character Glinda, also known as Glinda The Good, in the highly-anticipated Wicked movie, which is set to hit theatres in two parts on 27 November 2024 and 26 November 2025.