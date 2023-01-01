Drake's son illustrates cover for upcoming album

Drake's five-year-old son Adonis drew the cover illustration for his upcoming album For All the Dogs.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker unveiled the artwork on Instagram on Monday and credited the youngster with the illustration.

"FOR ALL THE DOGS... Cover by Adonis," he simply captioned the post.

The artwork depicts a four-legged animal with red eyes, tall ears and no tail. The creature, which was roughly coloured in white, appears on a plain black background.

Drake's fans seemed to approve of Adonis' artwork, with one writing, "ADONIS COMING THRU WITH THE PICASSO (sic)," and another commenting, "That kids got an Art Future (sic)."

Another added, "Okay lil Drake came clutch with the album cover!"

The Canadian star, real name Aubrey Graham, has been teasing For All the Dogs for months. At his concert in Brooklyn, New York at the end of July, he revealed it would drop in "a couple of weeks", but it has yet to materialise.

Adonis, whose mother is Sophie Brussaux, has been spending the summer with his father and recently attended the rapper's show in Los Angeles. At the time, Drake implored his fans to keep the evening "PG" for his son.

"Look, to be honest with you, I can't talk about t*tties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time," he told the crowd. "So we've got to keep this real PG tonight. Y'all keep your bras on. Throw them up here another night."

For All the Dogs marks the follow-up to Drake's 2022 collaborative album Her Loss, with 21 Savage, and 2022 solo record Honestly, Nevermind.