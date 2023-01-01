Ariana Grande cuts ties with manager Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande has become the latest music star to reportedly part ways with her manager Scooter Braun.



Puck News reporter Matthew Belloni alleged on social media on Monday night that the Break Free singer had followed in the footsteps of Demi Lovato and dropped Scooter as her manager. The claim was later confirmed to Billboard by sources close to the situation.



Ariana signed with Scooter and his company, SB Projects, ten years ago, before she released her 2013 debut album Yours Truly. She has since released five more albums, most recently 2020's Positions, and is due to star in the Wicked movie adaptation.



The news was reported hours after it was claimed Demi had left Scooter, who she signed with in 2019.



On Friday, Puck News claimed that Justin Bieber had cut ties with the music mogul, who discovered him on YouTube as a young teenager. However, this report was swiftly refuted.



"Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management," sources told Entertainment Tonight. "The two recently worked on something together."



Neither Ariana, Demi nor Justin has spoken out to address the status of their professional relationship with Scooter.



The music executive's current client roster includes David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max, Carly Rae Jepsen and Quavo, according to his website.



Colombian star J Balvin, who joined SB Projects in 2019, left in May and is now signed to Roc Nation.