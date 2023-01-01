With or Without Poppadoms: U2's Bono and The Edge went incognito while sitting down for a budget curry at a popular chain

U2's Bono and The Edge managed to secretly grab a curry at a Wetherspoons in London.

The 'With or Without You' hitmakers clearly love the budget pub chain's meals, as they made a special effort to find The Central Bar in Shepherd's Bush, even asking for directions, and they tucked into a £9.19 curry, or £8.55, if they weren't having the free alcoholic drink the meal comes with.

The establishment's manager Dan Corley told the Daily Star newspaper: "The staff were unaware that Bono and The Edge were in here.

"However, when we later looked at the pub's CCTV, we could see that they had been in the corner."

Meanwhile, Bono previously recalled how he once woke up in the White House's Lincoln Bedroom after a meal and drinks with then-President Barack Obama.

The 63-year-old rocker was with his wife Ali Hewson and recalled in his memoir 'Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story' that his allergy to salicylic acid - which is found in wine as well as some foods and over-the-counter prescription medication - meant he nodded off to sleep.

Obama had cocktails, while the U2 frontman opted for a glass or two of wine with the meal.

He wrote: "As I started to fall asleep, I excused myself, and what happened next is a little blurry, but, according to Ali, it took about ten minutes before the leader of the free world asked her, 'Bono's been gone awhile. Is he okay?'"

Ali apparently told Obama he didn't need to worry, but he wanted to find Bono and remembered him asking about the Gettysburg Address, which led the search to the Lincoln bedroom.

The singer continued: "Good instinct. They walked into the Lincoln Bedroom, and there I was, out cold, head in the bosom of Abraham Lincoln, on his very bed.

"'Falling asleep in the comfort of our freedoms,' as I spun it afterward."

Meanwhile, the 'Vertigo' hitmaker joked the politician doesn't believe "for a minute" that he has a salicylate intolerance.

He quipped: "He thinks Ali made this up to cover for me. He tells people he can drink me under the table. Rubbish. But he does make a strong martini."

Bono has admitted it's not the first time he's dropped off in an unusual place.

He told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2: "I’ve fallen asleep in really awkward spots; the lighting desk of Sonic Youth – they mixed around me and couldn’t be nicer.

“I’ve slept on the street, on car bonnets and indeed I did fall asleep at the White House, and they were very, very good about it actually.”