'Let’s say a third of them are beautiful': Kesha has 19,000 song ideas on her phone

Kesha has a whopping 19,000 song ideas sitting on a phone.

The 'Eat The Acid' singer - who released her fifth studio album 'Gag Order' in May - admits she needs to properly store the recordings, so she doesn't lose them.

Speaking on Michelle Visage’s 'Rule Breakers' podcast, she said: “The voice memos in my phone, I think I have 19,000, I’m not joking. It’s a nightmare.

“We need to copy them onto something. There’s 19,000 beautiful ideas.

“Well, they’re probably not all beautiful, let’s say a third of them are beautiful.”

Many of the clips are inspired by her "spiritual awakening" three years ago.

She added: “I was alone in my bed.

“I was having a panic attack and I felt this golden wave of warm light and heard a voice start talking to me, the next day, I called my therapist and she said, ‘It sounds like a spiritual awakening’.

“I was like, OK what do I do with this?”

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker previously recalled thinking she was having a "mental breakdown" when she had the “scary" experience during a guided meditation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told Rolling Stone magazine “I had this really beautiful, scary, and intense spiritual awakening where it felt like I was talking to my highest self, or God, whatever word you want to say.

“I fully thought I was having a mental breakdown."