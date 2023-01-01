Tish Cyrus' family asks for 'privacy' after two of her children skip her wedding to Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus' family spokesperson has asked for "privacy" amid feud rumours following her wedding to Dominic Purcell over the weekend.

The 56-year-old manager tied the knot with the Prison Break actor in Malibu, California, with her three eldest children, Brandi, Trace, and Miley Cyrus, in attendance.

However, her 23-year-old daughter Noah and 29-year-old son Braison decided to skip the wedding. According to photos posted on the singer's Instagram Stories over the weekend, Braison flew to Los Angeles and they spent time shopping at Walmart, drinking coffee at Vivian's Café and playing board games.

Her posts led many social users to speculate if there was a feud between Tish and her two children, and on Monday, a family spokesperson issued a statement addressing the rumours.

"Noah and Tish's reps have spoken and can categorically confirm that this 'source' is absolutely false, and not from anyone close to the family," a family spokesperson stated. "The family is shocked and hurt by the false narrative taking shape on both social media and in the press and ask that everyone please respect their need for privacy at this time."

Tish and Dominic confirmed their romance on social media in November 2022 and became engaged in April this year.

She was previously married to Billy Ray Cyrus, the father of Miley, Noah and Braison, between 1993 and 2022. The country singer also adopted her two older children, Brandi and Trace.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker is currently engaged to singer Firerose.