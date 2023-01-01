Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome second child

Rihanna has reportedly welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky.



Multiple sources confirmed the news of the Diamonds singer and the Praise The Lord rapper's second baby to Entertainment Tonight and People on Monday.



"Rihanna and A$AP will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won't make any immediate plans to debut the new baby," one source told ET, while another confirmed the couple are "great right now" and "excited to grow their family".



Sources told TMZ that the couple's second child arrived on 3 August in Los Angeles. The insiders also claimed that the newborn is a boy.



Rihanna, 35, and 34-year-old A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, are already parents to a 15-month-old son named RZA, who was born in May 2022.



The name pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced 'Rizza'), whose real name is Robert Diggs.



Rihanna announced her second pregnancy in February during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, where the singer performed hits like Only Girl (In The World), We Found Love, and Umbrella.



Neither Rihanna nor Rocky has commented on the reports.