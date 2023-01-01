Demi Lovato parts ways with manager Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato has reportedly parted ways with their manager Scooter Braun.



A source confirmed the news to Variety on Monday, claiming the Confident singer, 31, had "amicably" parted ways with Scooter - whom they have worked with since 2019.



On Sunday, Scooter posted a message to Demi celebrating their 31st birthday in his Instagram story, writing, "Happy birthday to one of the kindest souls out there."



Back in 2019, the Heart Attack singer expressed excitement about signing with Scooter, who has also worked with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas and Tori Kelly.



"GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!!" they wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn't be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let's DO THIS!!!!!!"



On their Instagram Story at the time, Demi gushed about being "f**king grateful, excited and ready" to work alongside the manager.



Demi has been set to release their new album Revamped on 15 September, including re-recorded rock versions of their biggest hits from earlier in their career.



The singer's most recent album, Holy Fvck, released in August 2022 and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.