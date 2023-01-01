Britney Spears jukebox musical to close on Broadway

The Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time has set its closing date.

According to a release obtained by Playbill on Monday, the Broadway musical using the Hold Me Closer singer's top tracks has been set to close on 3 September.

"We could not be prouder of this beautifully joyous and exhilarating show - which is not only a love letter to Britney's iconic artistry and singular effervescence, but also a brilliant display of the boundless talent of our cast and creative team," Once Upon a One More Time producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold said of the decision in a joint statement. "We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to this dream team of collaborators, performers, designers, staff, crew, and investors who continue to share our passion and joy for this project. As plans take shape for the show's future life around the globe, we're excited to share more news soon!"

The musical's final performance has been scheduled to take place at the Marquis Theatre. It first opened on Broadway on 13 May this year, after playing a run at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021.