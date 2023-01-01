Lana Del Rey reveals 10-date U.S. tour

Lana Del Rey has revealed that she will soon be embarking on a 10-date U.S. tour.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter has revealed that she will be setting off on a 10-date tour across North America in September and October.

The tour, produced by entertainment company Live Nation, will kick off on 14 September in Franklin, Tennessee. The music superstar will then hit stops in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker shared a video on Instagram on Saturday of her and a group of friends. She teased in the caption, "Us waiting for the new dates to be announced."

Fans took to the comments section to urge the performer to share the upcoming dates.

One fan wrote, "hunny please drop the dates im dyin without you (sic)," while another commented, "Mother where are the dates?"

Lana has been on the road since May, in support of her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which was released on 24 March. She completed the first leg of the tour on Sunday in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Tickets for the upcoming tour will go on sale on 25 August.