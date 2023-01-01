Kelly Clarkson's kids join her on stage during Las Vegas residency

Kelly Clarkson's kids joined her on stage during her Las Vegas residency this weekend.

The 41-year-old hitmaker was joined by her two children for a special performance during her show at the Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas on Friday.

"Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas," the performer wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of her children, seven-year-old Remy and nine-year-old River, preparing for their moment in the spotlight.

Kelly added, "Nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart."

During the concert, Kelly performed a duet of her 2015 hit Heartbeat Song with River, and Remy showed off his dance moves as she sang 2017's Whole Lotta Woman.

Before welcoming her kids onto the stage, The Kelly Clarkson Show host told the audience that Remy and River had requested to "dance or sing or something" during the Chemistry show. She added that River had specifically wanted to sing Heartbeat Song as it held a special place in her heart.

"She's been jamming to this song since she was a baby," the performer told the crowd. "She loves this song so much, so she was like, 'Can I sing this song?'"

Once the song was over, the proud mum hugged her daughter and told her, "You look gorgeous! You did amazing. I love you."

Kelly shares her two children with her ex-husband, music manager Brandon Blackstock. The pair, who married in 2013, divorced in 2021.