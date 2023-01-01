Jennifer Lopez shares new photos from wedding to Ben Affleck to mark first anniversary

Jennifer Lopez has shared new photos from her wedding to Ben Affleck to mark their first anniversary.

The 54-year-old singer/actress took to Instagram on Monday to share two never-before-seen photos from the lavish Georgia wedding to mark one year of marriage to the Gone Girl actor.

"One year ago today..." the Maid in Manhattan star wrote alongside a photo of the pair grinning on their wedding day and a second snap of them sharing a kiss in front of a firework show.

Jennifer continued, "Dear Ben, sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed, It makes me wanna sing sing, How did we end up here without a rewind, Oh my, This is my life."

In the hashtags, the superstar indicated that the caption featured lyrics from her song Dear Ben Pt. II, a sequel to her 2002 track Dear Ben. The follow-up will appear on her upcoming album This Is Me... Now.

The Hollywood couple first got engaged back in 2002 but split in 2004. They then reconciled in 2021 in a whirlwind romance and got engaged in 2022.

Jennifer and Ben, 51, then surprised fans by eloping in Las Vegas in July 2022. The following month, the pair tied the knot in a more traditional ceremony at their 87-acre estate outside of Savannah, Georgia.