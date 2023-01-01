Rita Ora and Taika Waititi take ice bath with Wim Hof

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi took an ice bath with extreme athlete Wim Hof during a recent trip to Ibiza.

The former The X Factor judge took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she and her husband joined the Dutch wellness guru for a dip in an ice bath during an Ibiza getaway.

"I got to meet the Ice Man himself @iceman-hof out here and he's honestly the SWEETEST!!" the 32-year-old gushed on Instagram alongside a series of photos of the trio, as well as others, in the ice bath and relaxing by the pool.

"He even performed some songs for us too. Anyone else taken an ice bath before? It's CRAZY!!" the singer added.

Rita also shared a video of Wim serenading his guests with a guitar performance.

Wim, 64, is a well-known motivational speaker, extreme athlete and author, with a series of wellness books that promote the benefits of practicing cold therapy, as well as breath work.

Rita and the New Zealand filmmaker, 48, are not the only celebrities who have tried out cold therapy. In June, supermodel Hailey Bieber shared on TikTok that she uses ice plunges to help ease her anxiety.

Rita has since shared a carousel of photos of herself and Taika, who tied the knot last year, enjoying a boat trip during their luxury holiday.