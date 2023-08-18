Guns N' Roses to follow up Perhaps with The General in October

Guns N' Roses have another tune called 'The General' on the way after finally releasing 'Perhaps' last week.

The heavy rock legends released and gave the latter song its live debut at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Friday (18.08.23) after it fell victim to an early leak via select jukeboxes in the US and was delayed by a week.

Now, its B-side will be released on vinyl with ‘Perhaps’ on October 27.

Introducing the song at the gig, frontman Axl Rose admitted he was having difficulties singing 'Perhaps'.

He said: “Forgive me if I don’t run around and try to project as much because I’m gonna try to figure out how to f***ing sing it live."

He then joked: “I like to think of when we wrote this song it was like the immaculate inception.”

The 'Patience' rockers released two tracks, ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’, both reworked outtakes from 2008's 'Chinese Democracy', in 2021.

'Perhaps' and 'The General' are both from that era as well.

The notorious record was delayed for years and held up by legal hassles, while guitar-slayer Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum quit the group, and only frontman Axl Rose and keyboardist Dizzy Reed remained.

Slash has previously teased more new music from the hard rock band.

The band reunited with original members Slash and Duff for the 2016 'Not in This Lifetime... Tour'.

Slash previously admitted he and his bandmates hadn't penned any new material since reuniting.

He said in October 2021: “As far as new Guns is concerned; we haven’t even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing.

“We’ve been doing a lot of material that’s been sort of sitting around for a while. So that will be a whole focused endeavour unto itself.”

Axl, Slash and Duff's last studio album was 1993's ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.