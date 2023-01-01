Taylor Swift wrote David Harbour's stepdaughter a personalised note before concert

Taylor Swift wrote David Harbour's stepdaughter a personalised note before her concert in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Stranger Things actor revealed that he tried to secure a meet-and-greet backstage at The Eras Tour back in June but Taylor was unable to do so.

"It was extraordinary because I did say as we went in, I said something like, you know, 'If there is an opportunity to say hello,' I was like, 'Please.' And they said, 'She's leaving on a plane right after this concert', and I was like, 'Oh then (never mind),'" David recalled.

Because she was unable to meet the youngster, the Shake It Off singer sent her a personalised note and a sweet gesture instead.

"(We) sat there for about 30 minutes of the opener and then a woman came out with a letter. It was addressed to me and my stepdaughter, and it was a handwritten letter on a particular stationery. I've never seen my stepdaughter speechless," he remembered.

"(Taylor) did say in the letter at one point, 'I'll give you a wave from the stage.' And at one point, during the beginning of one of her numbers, she did turn to our little booth and (waved)."

The Violent Night actor went on to describe the 33-year-old singer as a "force of nature" for performing the epic show night after night.

"Seeing her perform for three-and-a-half hours, that's like 45 songs. She barely leaves the stage, I don't know when she pees. It's ridiculous, she's a force of nature," he praised.

David is married to British singer Lily Allen, who has two daughters named Marnie and Ethel. He did not specify which one he took to the concert.

Earlier this month, Alicia Keys revealed that Taylor had given her eight-year-old son Genesis a sweet personalised note during one of her Los Angeles shows.