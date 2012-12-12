Kristin Chenoweth mourning loss of biological mother

Kristin Chenoweth is mourning the loss of her biological mother Lynn.

The Broadway actress, who was adopted when she was five days old, posted a series of photos of her and her biological mother Lynn on Instagram over the weekend to mourn her death.

In the caption, Kristin reflected on her relationship with Lynn after they reconnected in December 2012.

"The angel that brought me into this world has passed. Her name is Lynn. Aka Mamalynn," she began. "The ten plus years I knew her were magic. So many things became clear to me about myself when I met her and came to really know her. Those of us who knew her loved her light.

"Mamalynn prayed for me every year on my birthday, hoping I was having the most perfect life, which of course, I was. I snuck away and prayed for her too, wishing that someday I would be allowed tell her 'thank you.' Which I did on 12/12/12. A beautiful day! We didn't leave anything unsaid in the end. I will miss her till the end of my days. But then, I will fly into the sky, where she will be waiting to greet me, and she will say, 'start singing Babygirl!' And I will (sic)."

The 55-year-old also credited Lynn and her biological father Billy Ethridge with giving her an "innate artistic ability".

In the comments, the Glee star received condolences from the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, and Rita Wilson.

"Kristin, I'm so sorry for your loss. What a blessing you got to know each other over these past years. And that she got to know you. Your gratitude in this tribute is so bright and clear. Love you. May her memory be eternal," Rita wrote.