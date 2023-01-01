Delta Goodrem reveals 'smoking hot' Kylie Minogue is an 'inspiration'

Delta Goodrem has hailed "smoking hot" Kylie Minogue an "inspiration" who proves you can still be a pop sensation "no matter what your age".

The 38-year-old singer has revealed she is inspired by fellow Aussie, Kylie, 55, and heaped praise on her "timeless" looks and "phenomenal" music.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Delta gushed: "What an inspiration Kylie is. What she is

doing is phenomenal.

"And it shows that it doesn't matter. Age or this or that, it doesn't matter.

It's just if you make music that people enjoy and they want to be part of your community, that is it,

- you're doing it.

"Dreams don't have an expiration date."

Asked if Kylie can still pull off her iconic mini gold hot pants, Delta reacted: "She looks smoking hot, are you kidding me?

"I have always been someone that says at any age it's timeless. There's no going, 'Now we're at this age then that's our marker for us to think about how you think you should be.'"

The 'Born To Try' hitmaker has just returned with her new single, 'Back To Your Heart’, and she recently gushed that she feels "like this is my Tina Turner era".

The '80s-inspired single is the first taste of her eighth studio effort and she revealed some of the artists she was inspired by, including the late 'Proud Mary' hitmaker, Backstreet Boys - who she toured with on their 2022 North American run - and her dear late friend, 'Grease' legend Olivia Newton-John.

Speaking about 2021’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ in a cover interview with RETROPOP magazine, she said: “That last album was so intense and heavy; it was me at the piano asking, ‘Where do we come from? How did I get here? What do I need to do to heal and work through?’... It was a real deep dive.

“But when the borders opened up and we could go back to travelling, I toured with the Backstreet Boys and I was surrounded by so much fun, which gave me a sense of freedom in what I wanted to do now!”

On 'Back To Your Heart', she continued: “It was like, ‘This is my lane, let’s lean into that.'

“My shows are about empowering everybody in the room and having that unity that comes from being together, which is what made me want to write this particular album.”

Delta - who battled cancer like her idol Tina - added: “She went through so much then at 40 years old moved into this amazing new chapter and started playing stadiums. It was insane!

“I feel like this is my Tina Turner era."