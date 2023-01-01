The Vamps star launches solo career after undergoing vocal cord surgery

The Vamps star James McVey has launched his solo career with his debut single, 'Dancing On The Head Of A Needle', which he penned amid a "dark" period in his life after losing his voice.

The former 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' star - who couldn't speak for three weeks - felt guilty that he hadn't seen the "warning signs" and had to undergo surgery for a ruptured growth on his vocal cords, leading him to pen an "apology" song for his fans.

James told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Around the time that I wrote this song, people who were really close to me were going through things of their own, and because I was so far down this dark road after losing my voice, I was unable to acknowledge that I needed to be there for them.

“It’s a bit like my apology to the people I let down, but also to myself, for not being able to see the warning signs. I was deteriorating into a place that was almost too far down to reach.”

As for the future of the 'Can We Dance' boy band, they are currently on a hiatus while they work on solo projects, but they are set to reunite for their follow-up to 2020's 'Cherry Blossom'.

James previously told the newspaper: "It's really important that for us, there's no personal issues or animosity with anything anyone is doing.

"It's not like a power struggle for musical satisfaction, kudos, or credibility.

"There's a strong Vamps strategy and alongside that, there will be other things. The last thing we want fans to think is that we are divided and hate each other. It's not like that.

"Things will come from probably all of us I imagine at some point, in various ways."

Brad Simpson added: "We are all working on separate things.

"We're all into different types of music so it's nice to explore those different avenues and I actually think that's going to be really interesting when we come back to writing."