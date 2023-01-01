Ariana Grande announces week-long celebration for Yours Truly's 10th anniversary

Ariana Grande has announced a week-long celebration to mark her album Yours Truly's 10th anniversary.

In a Saturday Instagram post, the Break Free singer detailed her plans to celebrate 10 years since she released her debut album on 30 August 2013.

The celebrations will kick off on 25 August with a deluxe digital re-release of Yours Truly and newly recorded live performances of Honeymoon Avenue and Daydreamin'.

She added of the re-released songs, "I can't wait for you to hear them. This was such a healing and special project to do."

On 26 August, Ariana will drop the first part of a Q&A session and a merchandise capsule, before releasing a live performance of Baby I on 27 August.

Fans will be able to pre-order an unspecified release on vinyl as of 28 August, along with the second part of Ariana's Q&A session. On 29 August, the live performances of Tattooed Heart and Right There have been scheduled to drop.

Marking the anniversary to the date, the singer will conclude the celebration on 30 August by performing the album's lead single The Way and releasing "some behind the scenes stuff we found".