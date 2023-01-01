Olivia Rodrigo wrote 'GUTS' with a "tour in mind".

The 20-year-old singer/songwriter is eager to take her second album on the road and hinted that a UK tour is "in the works".

Speaking on Capital FM, she said: "I think there’s a lot of fun songs. I wrote the album with a tour in mind, so I think they’re all songs I wanted people to be able to scream in a crowd. Hopefully that’s what’s achieved.”

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed she "felt immense pressure" making 'GUTS', the follow-up to her record-breaking 2021 debut LP 'SOUR'.

Speaking on Hits Radio Breakfast, to Fleur East and James Barr, Olivia said: "Making this album definitely had its ups and downs. "And there were some days where I'm just like, wow, the pressure is just insurmountable. I just feel, I don't know what I'm gonna do, and other days where it was really fun and, you know, had a great time.

"But uh, you know, I think at the end of the day, the most important thing, it sounds like so cheesy and cliché, but I just wanted to make an album that I really liked and felt really proud of."

Despite being a huge star, the Grammy winner’s private life hasn't changed.

She said: "Yeah, I mean, it's a weird dichotomy.

"Because it's like, my life is completely different in every way, but also like exactly the same and I hang out with the same three people in my living room.

"I have like three close friends and like my parents, and that's like, social circle. And I like it that way."