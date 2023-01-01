Ariana Grande plans week of celebrations for Yours Truly anniversary

Ariana Grande is planning week of celebrations to mark 10 years since the release of her debut album 'Yours Truly'.

The pop star launched her chart career with the record back in 2013 and now she's looking back over the last decade by putting together a series of treats for her fans over the course of seven days to properly commemorate the milestone.

The events kick off on August 25 with a deluxe digital release of 'Yours Truly' along with newly recorded live performances of her songs 'Honeymoon Avenue' and 'Daydreamin'.

There will there be a question-and-answer session and the release of special merchandise on August 26 and the following day Ariana will treat fans to a live performance of 'Baby I'.

During the week of events there will also be the launch of a vinyl preorder for ' Yours Truly' as well as another part of the Q and A as well as performances of her songs 'Tattooed Heart' and 'Right There'.

The festivities conclude with a performance of 'The Way' while the singer also teased fans by revealing she's planning to release "some behind the scenes stuff we found".

The singer also revealed the digital edition of the album will feature "the Live from London, updated versions of the songs we performed from Yours Truly.”

She added of the songs: "I can’t wait for you to hear them. This was such a healing and special project to do."

It's been a tough few months for the singer as she's been in the UK filming her role in the upcoming movie version of stage show 'Wicked' and also dealing with personal problems.

She split from her husband Dalton Gomez in January after two years of marriage and and she has since been linked to Broadway star Ethan Slater, 31, who she has been working with on the 'Wicked' movie.