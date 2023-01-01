Geri Horner denies Spice Girls will perform at Glastonbury 2024

Geri Horner has denied a rumour that the Spice Girls would perform at Glastonbury next year.

While speaking to the Sunday Times for an interview, the Spice Girls member - known as Ginger Spice - addressed speculation that the group would reunite for their 30th anniversary to perform at 2024's Glastonbury festival.

Geri confirmed that the rumour was untrue, but hinted "at some point there will be something" to mark 30 years since the Spice Girls formed.

A recent report from The Sun claimed that Geri, Mel Chisholm, Mel Brown, and Emma Bunton have provisionally agreed to reunion tour dates to celebrate the anniversary year, with a previously absent Victoria Beckham "bringing ideas to the table".

"Victoria will be 50 next year, and the girls turning 30 seems like two ­anniversaries too good to miss," a source told the outlet. "All five are on board to mark 30 years in some way, shape or form. It's very exciting."

The Spice Girls formed in 1994 and their single Wannabe topped the charts in 37 countries in 1996. Geri left in 1998, citing exhaustion and differences within the group. She later rejoined her bandmates for a reunion tour in 2007.

Geri, Mel C, Mel B, and Emma last toured together in 2019.