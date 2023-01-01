Madonna celebrates birthday: 'great to be alive'

Madonna has gushed that it's "great to be alive" as she celebrated her birthday.

The Queen of Pop, who turned 65 on Wednesday, took to Instagram on Friday to show fans how she spent her special day in Lisbon, Portugal.

"It's great to be Alive... and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday!" she captioned the post, which included a montage of clips. "I'm So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!"

In the footage, Madonna could be seen enjoying a series of birthday activities including a boat ride, riding horses on a beach, dancing and having dinner with loved ones. In one clip, Madonna's daughter Lourdes was captured serenading her mother, while another saw friends and family singing along to Sir Elton John's track Your Song.

The footage was accompanied by Madonna's single Vogue.

"I'm going to wreck the place with my jewels. Be in my background, live in my background, stay in my background," Madonna told the camera as she posed in a pair of diamond-encrusted sunglasses.

The star has continued to recover following her hospitalisation for a bacterial infection in June.

Earlier this week she announced the newly rescheduled dates for her upcoming Celebration Tour, now set to start in London on 14 October.

The shows were delayed after the pop icon spent several days in intensive care. In July, Madonna admitted she was "lucky to be alive" as she thanked her family and fans for their support.