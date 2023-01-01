Miley Cyrus 'maid of honour' for mother Tish Cyrus

Miley Cyrus reportedly served as maid of honour as her mother Tish Cyrus married actor Dominic Purcell on Saturday.

The Flowers singer looked visibly moved as she watched her mother exchange vows with the Prison Break star during an outdoor ceremony in Malibu, California.

In aerial photographs obtained by Just Jared, 30-year-old Miley wore a one-shouldered ice blue floor-length dress and carried a bouquet of what appeared to be white roses and baby's breath.

Tish, 56, wore a strapless full-length lace bridal gown with a flowing tulle veil, while Dominic, 53, wore a white dress shirt with rolled-up sleeves and black trousers.

Three other bridesmaids were dressed in a similar baby blue hue to match Miley's dress.

Other shots from the nuptials revealed Miley's older siblings Trace and Brandi Cyrus also attended the wedding.

White petals were strewn around the venue, with guests seen seated by a pool to watch the ceremony.

Tish's marriage to Dominic came one year after her divorce from Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The pair had been married for nearly 30 years, with irreconcilable differences cited as the reason for their split.

Tish and Dominic began dating in July 2022 and became engaged in April.