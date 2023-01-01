Britney Spears breaks silence following split from husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has revealed she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” as she discussed her split from husband Sam Asghari.

Model and fitness trainer Sam, born Hesam Asghari, confirmed he had filed for divorce on Wednesday after the pair tied the knot in a star-studded Los Angeles ceremony in June 2022.

Britney publicly addressed the break up on Friday and took to Instagram to share her heartbreak.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” the 41-year-old singer wrote in a message to accompany a video of her dancing to Janet Jackson hit If.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!"

Britney admitted she had been putting on a brave face in recent months.

"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!" she explained. "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!”

The couple separated on 28 July, according to divorce papers filed by Sam in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Irreconcilable differences were cited as the reason behind the split, with 29-year-old Sam seeking spousal support.

Britney and Sam met on the set of her music video for Slumber Party in 2016. They dated for five years before Sam proposed in September 2021.