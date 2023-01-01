NEWS Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo locked in race for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are currently in a three-way race to claim the UK’s Number 1 single this week, with less than 1,000 chart units separating the trio.



Dua is on top at the moment aiming for her fourth chart-topper with Dance The Night (1), but not far behind are last week’s Number 1 single What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish (2) and a resurgent vampire by Olivia Rodrigo (3).



Following last week’s record-breaking chart feat, female artists are still making up the bulk of the Top 10, with Doja Cat’s Paint The Town Red (7) set to rise eight to join them.



Chase & Status, Bou and Flowdan could all reach a brand new peak this week with Baddadan, expected to climb six to Number 14.



Following its debut inside the Top 40 on Friday, Sonny Fodera, MK and Clementine Douglas’ Again is set to enter the Top 20 for the first time, up 11 places to Number 20 after 48 hours.

