NEWS DEVO bring career-spanning headline set to the Mountain Stage at Green Man Festival





Last night in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, legendary Ohio post-punk outfit DEVO brought the party to Green Man with a career-spanning headline set on the iconic Mountain Stage. The group performed a set of playful, vital tracks. Showing no signs of slowing down, DEVO relished their headline moment in Wales, their surrealist sounds bouncing across the festival grounds. It was truly a performance to remember.



It was a special day for Dorset-born, Bristol-raised Eve Appleton, who won the Green Man Rising 2023 competition. Appleton opened the Mountain Stage and was selected by a panel of industry experts including Hayley Morrison, Kate French-Morris, Nuha Ruby Ra. Elsewhere on The Mountain Stage that day, The Comet Is Coming took the crowd on an astronomical jazz voyage, with band leader Shabaka Hutchings showing why he is one of the most sought after musicians in the UK’s thriving jazz scene. Local heroes Melin Melyn took to the Mountain Stage with their uplifting psychedelic sounds. The band were clearly loving their performance, thrilled to be playing at Green Man for the third year in a row with Black Mountains crested above them. Melin Melyn auctioned off one of their on-stage props - a giant inflatable champagne bottle signed by the band - donating the full bid to the Green Man Trust.



The Far Out stage continued to deliver on Friday, with shoegaze pioneers Slowdive drawing the crowd in with their chiming guitars and perfectly controlled catharsis. Earlier on, Squid and Jockstrap showcased the power of the independent UK music scene. Mercury Prize-nominated Jockstrap’s finely tuned art-pop wowed, whilst Squid’s multi-genre five man wall of sound surprised and bewitched the audience in equal measures.



At the Walled Garden, there was a phenomenal performance from the fast-rising, Secretly Canadian signed Eaves Wilder who delivered the performance of her fledgling career. The North London artist found the sweet spot between a charming stage presence and surging garage-rock.



After DEVO, the festival shifted into its nighttime programming, with PVA playing a banging set in the Walled Garden, their muscular, spiky tunes brought the hedonism to Green Man’s Walled Garden. Meanwhile, celebrated Techno maverick Daniel Avery brought his corrosive, bumping sounds to the Far Out tent, the crowd basking in a collective euphoria as the night rushed to its conclusion.



Today will see a headline performance from the already iconic Self Esteem, as well as NYC indie rock legends The Walkmen and late night tunes from Marie Davidson and more. It is set to be another stunning day in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.



Green Man’s science area Einstein’s Garden opened yesterday, with festival goers exploring the eye-opening exhibits and listening to mind-altering talks. The Babbling Tongues stage was also in full-flow with Santham Sanghera in conversation, the Costa Book award shortlisted author discussed his critically-acclaimed works Empireland and The Boy with The Top Knot.



Green Man’s celebrated Little Folk area continued today, the Ancient Egypt theme enticing the youngest members of the Green Man family. Papyrus making classes, family yoga and entertaining shows were on display and delighted the little folk.



Photo credit: Patrick Gunning