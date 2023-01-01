Steve Aoki releasing concert album

Steve Aoki is releasing a concert album, featuring Paris Hilton and Akon.

The 45-year-old DJ's 10th studio album, 'HiROQUEST: Double Helix', will be released on November 17 and is set to feature collaborations with Hilton, Akon, Galantis Ángela Aguilar, Danna Paola, Greeicy, JJ Lin, Hayley Kiyoko, Timmy Trumpet and John Martin.

The album is a follow-up to Aoki's 2022 record 'HiROQUEST: Genesis'.

Steve said in a press release: "HiROQUEST is an entire world I crafted around an enigmatic character named HiRO. Part I was largely driven by my alt-music roots in hardcore punk bands. Now, the story continues on Double Helix, which embraces dance culture while intertwining the pulse of contemporary Latin music."

He has also worked with French production duo TRINIX and Akon on a dance reworking of Akon's 2003 hit 'Locked Up', which he called a "dream come true".

The song was released alongside a claymation music video.

He said: "Working with Akon to reimagine his 2003 hit "Locked Up" was a dream come true – a fusion of styles I adore. This album harmonizes nostalgia and contemporary sounds, placing collaboration at its core."

Aoki debuted many of the new album singles during his recent headline performance at Tomorrowland 2023, where he was joined by Hilton, Kid Cudi, Lil’ Jon, Danna Paola, and Martin.

He is also set to return to the UK, for his first show in four years, for a day party at Ministry Of Sound on 16 September.