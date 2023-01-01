NEWS Liam Gallagher’s Knebworth 22 becomes his fifth solo UK Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Gallagher secures his fifth solo Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with Knebworth 22.



A live recording of his much-hyped return last year to the site of one of Oasis’s most iconic gigs, Knebworth 22 joins Liam’s fellow solo chart-toppers As You Were (2017), Why Me? Why Not (2019), MTV Unplugged (2020) and C’mon You Know (2022). As a member of Oasis, Liam also claims a further eight Number 1 albums.



Knebworth 22 is the biggest album of the week on vinyl, topping the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, and the UK’s most downloaded album of the last seven days.



Celebrating, Liam Gallagher told Official Charts:

“This Number 1 Album is for all the fans who made Knebworth happen. Eternally grateful, hope to see you soon LGx”



Meanwhile, Swedish rockers The Hives celebrate their highest-ever charting record in the UK, as sixth album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons debuts at Number 2 on the Official Albums Chart, while also reaching Number 1 on the Official Record Store Chart.



Previously, they’ve enjoyed Top 40 albums with Your New Favourite Band (Number 7 in 2002), Tyrannosaurus Hives (Number 7 in 2004), and The Black and White Album (Number 29 in 2007).



Electronic duo Jungle round out an all-new Top 3 with fourth studio album Volcano (3), continuing their unbroken run of Top 10 collections in the UK.



Once again proving that it’s Taylor Swift’s world and we’re all just living in it, the US superstar has a very impressive eight albums present in today’s Top 40. Leading the charge is 1989 (5), which re-enters the Top 5 for the first time since 2015 on the strength of the announcement that the re-recorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version) drops this October. Also charting this week are; Midnights (7), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (8), Lover (11), folklore (13), reputation (15), Evermore (35) and Red (Taylor’s Version) (37) all former Number 1 albums, and all rising from last week.



Elsewhere, North-West London rapper Fredo earns his fifth Top 10 album with Unfinished Business (9), while David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture Soundtrack lands a brand-new peak for its 50th anniversary at Number 10. Originally recorded during Bowie’s 1973 Ziggy Stardust tour but only released in 1983, the soundtrack originally reached Number 17 that year.



Further down, Lucy Spraggan lands her seventh Top 40 album with Balance, debuting at Number 24.



Finally, Post-punk outfit Public Image Ltd arrive at Number 33 with End of World.