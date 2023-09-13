NEWS New Bruce Springsteen exhibit opens in Boston Newsdesk Share with :





The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston’s living music museum inside the Boch Center Wang Theatre, announce the Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon, and Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots exhibits. Portraits of an American Music Icon will feature an intimate look at “The Boss” through the lens of close friends, photographers, and family members. Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots includes a treasure trove of culturally important artifacts from some of the greatest folk musicians in history including Woodie Guthrie, Lead Belly, Pete Seeger, and more. Both exhibits will go on display on September 13, 2023, inside the Boch Center Wang Theatre.



Description automatically generatedCurated by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music, Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon will include over 40 photographs from six notable Springsteen photographers: Danny Clinch, Ed Gallucci, Eric Meola, Ron Pownall, Barry Schneier, Pamela Springsteen, and Frank Stefanko.



From the streets and shores of New Jersey to the sunbaked landscapes of California, this career-spanning photo exhibit showcases intimate photographs of one of America’s most important musical voices. Through photos and interviews, this exhibit gives a unique perspective of Bruce Springsteen away from the sold-out arenas and in front of the lens.



“Bob Santelli and his team at the Springsteen Archives have done an incredible job selecting these images that paint a unique picture of Bruce as a man, not just a rock-n-roll legend,” said Joe Spaulding, President and CEO of the Boch Center. “This exhibit is unlike any other and even die-hard fans will come away with something new that they didn’t know about ‘The Boss’.”



Description automatically generatedThe legends of Folk, Americana, and Roots music have paved the way for generations of musicians and activists who use their voices to speak their truth, address social justice issues, and act as modern-day troubadours reporting on the human condition. FARHOF’s new Legends exhibit honors the history of these musical icons whose ripples of influence have impacted music and society through their work. The exhibit includes instruments and items of historical significance from Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly, Pete Seeger, Odetta, Josh White, Oscar Brand, Jean Ritchie, George Wein, and much more.



The Folk America Roots Hall of Fame is a performance and education initiative of the Boch Center. These genres of music have historically provided an outlet for individuals of all races, classes and locations to express their joys and sorrows. Through exhibits, lectures, concerts, and more, Boston’s new cultural destination continues to advance this mission for people of all ages. Recent and current exhibits include Arlo Guthrie: Native Son, Life in Six Strings, Don't Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65, Boston: A Music Town, The Wang Theatre: A Century of Great Music; historic artifacts from David Bieber Archives and the Cultural Heroes sculptures on loan from Alan LeQuire Galleries in Nashville.



The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is located inside the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre at 270 Tremont St. Boston, Massachusetts and is open for tours. Tour tickets are $25 for adults and $17 for children. Guests can find the most up-to-date schedule and book tours at www.bochcenter.org/tours. For updates and to join the mailing list for news, announcements, and more visit www.FARHOF.org.