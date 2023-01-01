Justin Bieber parts ways with manager Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber has reportedly split from his longtime manager Scooter Braun.



Multiple sources told Puck News that the Sorry singer and music executive "haven't spoken in months" and they are reportedly planning to end their working relationship once their current contract expires.



According to the report, lawyers are involved and the pop star is "poking around for a new agency or manager".



It seems as though the 29-year-old singer is overhauling his team. Since scrapping his world tour last year, Justin has cut ties with his agency CAA, replaced his longtime lawyer, partnered with Britney Spears' former business manager Lou Taylor and sold off the rights to music catalogue for $200 million (£157 million).



In June 2022, the Canadian singer had to cancel a series of concerts on his Justice Wold Tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused half of his face to become paralysed. He briefly returned to the trek that July before postponing the remainder of the shows, which were later cancelled altogether in January. He has stayed out of the limelight ever since.



Scooter famously discovered a 13-year-old Justin on YouTube and signed him to his record label, launching him to global stardom.



He also manages Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, and Carly Rae Jepsen, among others.



Neither Scooter nor Justin has commented on the report.