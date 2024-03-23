Pink shows support for Britney Spears by changing song lyrics

Pink has shown support for Britney Spears by changing her song lyrics following her divorce news.

The 43-year-old singer changed the lyrics to her hit song Don't Let Me Get Me during her concert in Detroit on Wednesday in support of the pop icon, who is in the midst of a divorce from her husband Sam Asghari.

Pink switched out the song's original line, "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears," to "Sweet Britney Spears".

"She's so pretty. That just ain't me," the rest of the verse continued, as seen in a video posted to social media by a fan.

The modified lyrics received a positive reaction from the crowd, who responded with a chorus of "aww".

In an interview with People in February, the So What hitmaker said that she feels "very protective" of Britney.

"People think I was picking on Britney on (my 2001 single) Don't Let Me Get Me, but I've always felt like a big sister to her," the performer told the outlet at the time. "I'm very protective of her, and she's the sweetest person in the world."

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Sam had filed for divorce from Britney, 41, after 14 months of marriage. In the filing, Sam said that they had split three weeks previously on 28 July.

Pink is currently in the middle of her Summer Carnival Tour, which kicked off on 7 June in Bolton, England and will wrap up in Townsville, Australia on 23 March 2024.