Kevin Federline's lawyer comments on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's divorce

Kevin Federline's lawyer has commented on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's divorce news.

Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, expressed his well-wishes on the former dancer's behalf while speaking to Entertainment Tonight and NewsNation's Banfield.

During his appearance on the Banfield talk show on Wednesday, Mark stated that although he doesn't know the details of the split, Kevin, 45, "hopes" that things will "work out for the best".

"He just hopes that everything works out for the best, whether that's being together or not being together," the lawyer said. "He just hopes that they make good decisions and work out, either go their separate ways or get back together."

Mark continued by stating that the best outcome would be "whatever is best for them".

He added that Kevin "wishes (Britney) the best".

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, the legal representative reiterated, "He wishes them both the best."

He continued, "If they reconcile, great, but hopefully it won't be a factor that makes her feel more alienated than she might otherwise be if she was still in an intact marriage."

Sam, 29, filed for divorce from the pop star, 41, on Wednesday after 14 months of marriage. In the filing, the Iranian-American model said that they had separated three weeks previously on 28 July.

The Toxic hitmaker and Kevin tied the knot in 2004 just months after meeting in a nightclub. The pair welcomed sons Jayden, now 16, and Sean, 17, before splitting up in 2007.